Defamation: Opuni sues Daily Guide for GHC2m

The embattled former chief executive officer of COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Opuni has sued the Daily Guide newspaper over a publication that suggested that he gambled with the finances of the state firm while he was in charge.

The Monday April 10, 2018 edition of the pro-government newspaper had said Mr. Opuni directed the investment of COCBOD money into non-core areas such as financing microfinance companies. The paper also noted the most of the monies invested in those companies were not paid back and became debts on the books of COCOBOD.

In a writ filed at the High Court Tuesday, Dr. Opuni is demanding the court to order “a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant jointly or severally either by themselves or their agents or assigns from further publishing or causing to be printed, published and or distributed the said defamatory words and or similar words.

“Exemplary damages of two million Cedis. Cost inclusive of counsels fees and a retraction and apology in defendants newspaper with the same prominence as the publications of the 9th day of April 2018 together with four publications on the front and back pages of the Daily Graphic newspaper for four consecutive weeks”.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Dr, Opuni are heading to the court today over their request for the attorney general to supply them with documents being used to for the case against him.

Dr. Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges including a charge of causing financial loss to the state.

They were on Monday March 26 granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 each after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Seidu Agongo is accused of being a beneficiary of the supposed fraudulent fertilizer contract worth over GH¢43 million.

Dr. Opuni and Mr. Agongo are each to deposit their passport with the Director General of the CID and also report to the DG of the CID anytime they want to travel.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM