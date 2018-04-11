Koforidua: NADMO staff  slaps ‘Kayeye’ to death

A 41-year-old staff of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Eastern Region, George Fianko, has been put before the Koforidua District Magistrate Court “B” for allegedly slapping a head porter commonly known as ‘Kayeye’ to death.

The accused alleges that the deceased inserted his fingers into the genital of his 8-year-old daughter.

The accused, the deceased Kwame Sarpong, 50, and complainant in the case are all residents of Koforidua -Srodae .

On February 2, 2018 at about 9:20am, the complainant, Yaa Boatemaa ,a trader reported to the Police that at about 2pm her uncle now deceased was seen unconscious and rushed to the hospital and was put on life support.

Police investigations revealed that he was slapped and beaten by the accuse person on the account that in December 2017, wife of the accused detected an abnormal discharge from the genital of their eight old daughter.

During interrogation, one of their daughter’s, a 3-year-old girl alleged that a certain man who was wearing a blue shirt carried the victim and subsequently inserted his fingers into her vagina.

The mother upon hearing the incident accosted and arrested the deceased on suspicion and brought him to the house for interrogation.

The accused who was present in the house became furious and slapped the deceased causing him to faint on the floor hitting his head against a stone.

He reportedly became unconscious and was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital but was referred to the Korle -Bu teaching Hospital and pronounced dead on February 23,2018.

The accused who had been granted police enquiry bail was quickly rearrested and upon interrogation admitted the offence.

The accused was refused bail by the Presiding judge of the Koforidua District Magistrate Court “B” His Worship Eric Danning during his third appearance in Court Wednesday, but his counsel has filed a bail application at the High Court for him.

Meanwhile, the Domestic Violence and Victims Supports Units ( DOVVSU) has issued medical forms for examination of the victim.

The deceased has been buried by the family who are demanding justice.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM