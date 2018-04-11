My father threatened to kill me first – Father “Killer” tells Police

The 28-year-old man, Kelvin Quist Agbenyega Mawuli, who allegedly butchered his father to death at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region has told the Police during interrogation and caution statement that his late father threatened to kill him first.

Emmanuel Degraft Quist Agbenyega, a 57-year-old retired accountant, according to the suspect, first pulled a cutlass on him but managed to escape on April 8, 2018 hence his revenge the next day.

The suspect Monday took a cutlass being used by his father to unplug coconut fruits in the house to hack him several times killing him instantly.

Appearing before the Koforidua District Magistrate Court ‘B’ Wednesday, for the committal proceedings, the suspect begged for forgiveness.

Monitoring proceedings for Starrfmonline.com, Starr News’ Eastern regional correspondent Kojo Ansah reported that the accused immediately turned to the wall in the courtroom and remorsefully asked God to forgive him, adding he would never do that [murder] again.

The suspect’s plea, according to Ansah, was not heard by the presiding judge His Worship Eric Danning who remanding him and adjourned the case to April 26, 2018 to enable police complete its investigations.

The suspect believed to be suffering from schizophrenia, a mental disorder was not in good terms with his late father.

According to the facts presented by the Police, on April 8, 2018, at about 5:30pm the deceased noticed that the door of the store room in the house has been tempered but nobody accepted responsibility in the house therefore warned that whoever did that should attempt again if he was bold enough.

On April 9, 2018, at about 8:30am whilst occupants of the house were in their respective rooms, the deceased was walking in the compound ostensibly to attend to a friend, the accused who was armed with a cutlass ambushed him and hacked him, said the police.

The deceased, continued the police, shouted loudly for help but was subsequently found dead in a pool of blood when occupants of the house and residents in the vicinity rushed to the scene.

Report was made to the police and the suspect was arrested but told the police during interrogation that he revenged his late father’s attack on him in the previous day.

Complainant in the case is Dora Brenya Minta -a Nurse and Wife to the deceased while the accuse is second born to the deceased and both lived together in the same house at Okorase Junction 10 ,a community near Koforidua ,the Eastern regional capital.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah