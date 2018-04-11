Newmont resumes work after Ahafo Mill Expansion site collapse

Newmont Ghana limited has resumed operations at both its Ahafo and Akyem mines.

Following the collapse of its reclaim tunnel root at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project site leading to the death of six persons, Newmont suspended all its operations.

The deceased were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.

“Operations at both mines have resumed following extensive safety discussions and risk assessments,” Newmont said in a statement aimed at providing update on the ghastly accident at the Ahafo Mill Expansion.

The statement however noted the Ahafo Mill Expansion project and all surface civil construction work will remain suspended until Newmont and the authorities are satisfied that work can resume safely.

Offering its condolences and support to the bereaved families of the six, Newmont said, “Newmont Ghana is providing support and counseling services to the families, Consar employees, as well as its employees.”

Promising to provide updates as new information becomes available, Newmont said “it continues to cooperate with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to support their investigation of the accident.”

Civil engineering failure caused deaths

Meanwhile, the Land and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has attributed the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at the Ahafo Mill Expansion project to a civil engineering failure.

“Our understanding is that the contractor is a civil engineering contracting firm that is doing this job for Newmont, so it is a subcontract,” he said in a Starr News interview.

“So, this is a complete civil engineering failure,” he explained.

