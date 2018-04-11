© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

UEFA CL: Late Ronaldo penalty puts Madrid into semifinals

By Anthony Bebli

Cristiano Ronaldo converted an injury-time penalty to prevent Juventus from pulling off another stunning comeback in the quarterfinals of the Champions League as Read Madrid advanced despite a 3-1 home loss on Wednesday.

The goal was enough to clinch a 4-3 aggregate win for Madrid, the two-time defending champion.

Related Posts

UEFA CL: Juventus In Mission Impossible At Santiago Bernabéu

UEFA CL: Bayern Munich wary of ‘last dice roll’ for Sevilla

UEFA CL: Ronaldo leads top scorers

A day after seeing Spanish rival Barcelona blow a three-goal advantage against Roma in Italy, Madrid nearly did the same. But Juventus’ heroics came up just short after substitute Lucas Vazquez was pushed from behind inside the area deep into stoppage time.

Source:AP

You might also like
Sports

UEFA CL: Juventus In Mission Impossible At Santiago Bernabéu

Sports

UEFA CL: Bayern Munich wary of ‘last dice roll’ for Sevilla

Sports

UEFA CL: Ronaldo leads top scorers

Sports

VIDEO: How Roma brought pride back to Italian football

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm