UEFA CL:Messi ‘fears Roma defeat will see Cristiano Ronaldo win Ballon d’Or’

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reportedly fears for his Ballon d’Or chances after Roma sent them crashing out of the Champions League.

Barcelona were stunned by Roma in the Champions League on a torrid night at the Stadio Olympico in Italy.

The Serie A giants went into the match 4-1 down from the first leg but goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas left them reeling.

Messi was unable to propel Barcelona through to the next round with the Argentina international a subdued figure throughout the match.

And Spanish website Don Balon say Messi now fears for the Ballon d’Or.

Messi has won the accolade five times throughout his career, the same amount as Real star Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, he now faces a fight to scoop the prize – particularly with Ronaldo and Real going strong.

Though dished out to individual players, voting for the Ballon d’Or usually takes team performance into consideration.

And, while Messi and Barcelona will win La Liga, Don Balon say he is worried Ronaldo will take the trophy home.

The 33-year-old was struggling at the start of the season and was a far cry from his usual self.

But he has been in terrific form in 2018.

Ronaldo has a huge 24 goals from 14 outings so far this season and could add to that tally tomorrow night.

Madrid will host Juventus 3-0 up from the first leg, courtesy of an excellent brace from Ronaldo.

They will be aiming to avoid an Italian nightmare of their own against the Turin giants.

And, if the Portugal star ends up winning them the prize, a stunning sixth Ballon d’Or should become.

