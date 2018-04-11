© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

VIDEO: How Roma brought pride back to Italian football

By Anthony Bebli

Roma have their sights on Kiev and the Champions League final after completing a miracle comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday to overhaul a three-goal first-leg deficit and take their place in the competition’s last four.

The Italian capital came alive after a magical night at the Stadio Olimpico in which Roma — fourth in Serie A and fresh from being booed off in a 2-0 defeat against Fiorentina at the weekend — swept Lionel Messi and co aside in front of a crowd that roared itself hoarse.

Trailing 4-1 after last week’s quarter-final, first leg at the Camp Nou, Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas all scored to take them through to the semi-finals on away goals against all the odds.

 

Source: Starrsportsgh

