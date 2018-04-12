Akufo-Addo sacks EPA boss

President Nana Akufo-Addo has withdrawn the services of the acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Peter Abum-Sarkodie, a statement from the presidency said.

Abum-Sarkodie has been asked to hand over to the Deputy Director of the Agency in charge of Field Operations, John Pwamang on April 13, 2018.

“Regrettably, the President is obliged to withdraw your appointment in the face of the advice of the governing board of the EPA, which does not find you a suitable candidate for the position,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, said.

It added: “You are, thus, directed to vacate the office of the Executive Director and hand over to the Deputy Executive Director (Field Operations), Mr. John Pwamang, by close of day on Friday, 13th April, 2018.

“The President thanks you for your service and wishes you well in your future endeavours. Best wishes.”

Mr. Abum-Sarkodie was appointed in an acting capacity in July 2017. He was a member of Parliament for Mampong between 2005 and 2009.

On Monday, April 9, 2018 Starrfmonline.com disclosed that Mr. Abum-Sarkodie failed his interview with the Civil Service Commission which tested his knowledge before taking the job.

The report of his performance during the interview was then submitted to president Akufo-Addo nearly eight months after he assumed the position in a substantive capacity.

The development is also coming up in the wake of a misunderstanding between the EPA boss and officials at the Environment Ministry.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM