Audio: Bullsh*t! – Israeli amb. curses on radio

The Israeli ambassador to Ghana Ami Mehl lost his cool on live radio on Wednesday as he spewed swear words in the wake of alleged refusal of Visa to a Ghana MP to enter Palestine.

Ras Mubarak was denied entry into the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) by Israel. The National Democratic Congress MP for Kumbungu was traveling under the aegis of the Palestinian Authority to present a paper in Ramallah.

“It is true and very unfortunate,” Mr. Mubarak told Starr News from Jordan.

Reacting to the news, Ambassador Mehl said the lawmaker was never “refused entry to Israel” using curse words to describe his tactics “against Israel.”

“Excuse me, excuse me, Lady! You’re saying something that is unacceptable to me. If you want to talk to me use the terminology that I used. If you want to use the terminology of Ras Mubarak then speak with somebody else, OK!” the diplomat yelled at host of Starr Today Naa Dedei Tettey on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

“He could have done it the right way. If he decided not to do it the right way it’s his problem. I expect you to at least respect me. If you talk to me, respect me, Ok,” the ambassador ranted.

“He said he is being treated this way because he has been campaigning against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” the host asked.

Ambassador Mehl responded: “It’s bullsh*t. It’s propaganda. He is a propaganda machine of the Palestinians. We don’t treat him seriously because he is not a serious person.”

“There is no instruction whatsoever to me not to give visa to people like him. He was not denied or refused entry to Israel. He came without a Visa to the border and was asked to wait. I was in the middle of a conversation with Israel when I was notified that he decided to go back to Jordan.

“He didn’t ask me for a visa and was not denied entry into the country. There was not instructions whatsoever to me not to give him a visa. Mr Mubarak decided not to do things the right way. Mr Mubarak came to the country without a visa,” the Israeli Ambassador emphasised.

Reacting to the claims, however, Mr. Mubarak expressed surprise at the posture of the ambassador and vowed to continue with his activism for the state of Palestine.

“I did not need to go to the Israeli Embassy for a visa because the top officials in Tel Aviv have sorted my entry. My permit was issued by the foreign affairs minister of Israel. Aside myself, some other renowned individuals were refused entry. I have every legitimate right as a citizen of the world to point out injustices”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM