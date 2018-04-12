Commonwealth Games: Athletics needs a new star to ‘step up’ – Bolt

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt is happy to be playing the role of global athletics megastar, but says a new leading light must emerge if the sport is to flourish into the future.

Bolt touched down on Australia’s Gold Coast to add some much-needed star power to the Commonwealth Games, the three-time Olympic 100m champion to play medal presenter at Carrara Stadium on Thursday night.

He fronted a packed media gathering in the city that day, throwing his support behind the Games despite its lack of headline athletes. He also took another cheeky dig at former teammate Yohan Blake and his failure to win the 100m gold on Monday night.