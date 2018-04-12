Decongestion costs GH₵100k weekly – Accra Mayor

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has revealed that decongestion of the capital costs about GH₵100,000 a week.

According to him, it is extremely expensive to decongest the city but added that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is doing its best to ensure people are able to move freely in the capital.

“Decongestion costs about GHC 100,000 a week and this is really expensive,” Adjei Sowah told Francis Abban on Morning Starr Thursday, adding that “we are still in the process of de-cluttering the city and there’s more to be done.”

The Mayor also admonished Ghanaians to be more responsible and help keep the city clean. He added that Accra is not likely to see a lot of flooding this year because of the drain maintenance programme which is currently ongoing.

“We have been desalting drains for the past three months and it’s costing us about GHC 150,000. Our drain maintenance is on-going that’s why we are not seeing issues of floods.”

He added that cholera cases have also reduced due to improved waste collection and disposal system in the capital.

“2014-2016 because we were not able to eradicate the waste in the city, it triggered cholera. In 2017-2018 we have not recorded any cholera case in the country…We have intensified our education with more focus on solid waste…we have divided Accra into 15 parts and outsourced waste collection to companies.”

