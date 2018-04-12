Dentsu Aegis Network Innovation Code to Transform Brands

In the current dispensation of digitisation and a fast pace approach to advertising and content, media communication and marketing giant, Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana, is seizing the opportunities of the era to provide innovation for brands and their creativity.

Strongly focusing on the mission – “innovating the way brands are built”, Dentsu Aegis Network Global organises the global Innovation Awards annually to bring forward their best work and celebrate it. With the rapid change in the industry, innovation is critical to clients’ successes, and to Dentsu Aegis Network. In relation, the work done for clients is the real measure of the ability by asking daring questions such as “Are we really ‘Innovating the Way Brands are Built’? Are we truly effective? Are we creative? Do we have great ideas? Have we got ambition?” And these are sought after answers to surface with the awards.

The winners were announced at the Global Conference held in Singapore in March 2018.

With this being said, out of 145 countries Vizeum Ghana, a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis Network Ghana made the shortlist with #JackWhereAreYou Campaign for the Ghana Post Company Limited for the National Digital Property Addressing System project which was delivered via an app called the GhanaPostGPS. The magic on the project was created when creative agency affiliate, Insel Communications and Dentsu Aegis Network through Vizeum marched brains together. The task to create awareness, educate the public, drive downloads and usage was seamlessly achieved by using an integrated marketing approach leveraging engineered PR and a teaser campaign that were then followed with the main campaign across digital, radio, Out of Home (OOH) and TV nationwide in the final quarter of 2017 in early 2018.

Undoubtedly, the inundating business results endorse the code of innovation and excellence in not only exceeding the target of 300,000 app downloads by over 50,000 but also achieving over 170,000 downloads in its first week, being the number 1 downloaded app within 2 weeks after launch, with 3.8 million address searches through the app. This was confirmed by James Kwofie, the Acting Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited.

Continuing on the road of fetes, Insel Communications went on to win 4 Pitcher Awards for the #JackWhereAreYou campaign at the maiden edition of the Creativity Week in recognition of the campaigns creativity and bold attempts to create a fresh and inspiring campaign from West and Central Africa. The awards include Gold for “Jack, Where you?” film; Bronze for “Jack, Where you?” Outdoor; Bronze for “Jack, Where you?” Audio; and the ultimate, Grand Prix for “Jack, Where you?” Integrated Campaign.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM