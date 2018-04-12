© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

FIFA Ranking: Ghana rise three spots to 51st with no Friendlies

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana has moved three places up, now 51st in the world and eighth in Africa with 603 points in the April FIFA/Coca-Cola rankings released on Thursday.

The Black Stars were not engaged in friendlies games in last month’s FIFA free days.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is the highest ranked African team on 14th place with Senegal and DR Congo on 28 and 38 positions respectively.

Germany still retains first place with Brazil following closely while Belgium who was fifth in the March rankings is now third.

The next rankings will be published on May 17, 2018.

Africa’s top 10:

Tunisia (14)

Senegal (28)

Congo DR (38)

Morocco 42

Egypt (46)

Nigeria (57)

Cameroon (51

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

