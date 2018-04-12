GPL: We’ve stopped Ashgold as promised- Coach Alaska

Liberty Professionals’ assistant coach Emmanuel Asante Mfodow ‘Alaska’ has lived up to the billing after applying the brakes on unbeaten Ashgold by beating them in the Ghana Premier League by a lone goal at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The Miners came into Matchday six at the back of four wins and a draw in the first five matches of the campaign.

However a revived Liberty side were looking to continue where they left off at the weekend after recording their first victory against Eleven Wonders.

The game looked destined to finish a boring goalless draw until Elvis Kyei Baffour came up with a dramatic winning goal for the scientific soccer lads in injury time to secure all three points.

The result meant that Liberty continue the upward climb on the league table after a shaky start with 7 points with Ashgold still maintaining their lead at the summit despite the loss.

However Coach Alaska believes his charges will go four games unbeaten after this feat.

‘I told you earlier we are the only team to end Ashgold’s unbeaten run because for Ashgold as a player whenever we meet I beat them and as a coach when we meet it is like a friendly.

“We will go out and win two more games and get all twelve points to stay off the bottom of the league table,” he told Starr Sports.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM