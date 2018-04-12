I’ll use the stones to build a house – Moesha replies critics

Actress Moesha Boduong says she is unfazed by the criticisms and controversy on social media over her comments in an interview with CNN’s Christianne Amanpour.

In the interview with CNN, Moesha said Ghana’s economy is so bad that women are compelled to have sexual affairs with married men just to survive.

“[In] Ghana, our economy is in such a way that you just need someone to take care of you…You can’t make enough money as a woman here because even if you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get money to pay for an apartment for two years.”

Her comments has attracted massive backlash on social media with some describing her as lazy and a prostitute. Others have also described the socialite as inept and dumb for making those claims on an International News network.

However, in a Facebook post on her fanpage, Thursday, Moesha posted a sexy looking picture accompanied with a text stating “Allow the Saints to Throw Stones At You … gather them and Use it to Build Your house … GoodMorning 😊❤️❤️🌺”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM