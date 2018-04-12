KTU lecturers, Students protest; want C’cil chair sacked

Some Lecturers and Students of Koforidua Technical University (KTU) are protesting against the University’s Council Chairman, Prof. Obeng Apoli.

They want the council chairman to resign or be sacked.

They accuse him of arrogating all decision making powers to himself and taking arbitrary decisions, micro-managing the University, unnecessary interference in the activities of the University including day to day payments and interference in SRC activities of which the Council Chairman has requested to be provided an administrative office on campus.

Also they contend that, the Council Chairman unilaterally reversed decisions of previous council, unilaterally cancelled some academic trips to China, Dubai and Canada despite the fact that some were fully sponsored by their foreign counterparts.

The Council Chairman is alleged to have also cancelled all payment of contractors and suppliers. Unilaterally extending indefinitely the term of office of the Pro-Vice Chancellor who exhausted his tenure without recourse to the council creating tension and anxiety and forcing a staff who was elected as succeed him to resign.

One key issue forming the basis of the demonstration is the refusal by the Council Chairman to form an Appointment and Promotion Committee and unduly delaying promotion of deserving lecturers.

The protest is happening at a time the Council members have scheduled to meet today Thursday, April 12. The protestors presented a petition to the Council.

Dr. Anthony Ayakwa, a local Chairman of the Technical University Teachers Association (TUTAG) said several petitions sent to the Ministry of Education and the council has not yielded results hence the demonstration.

The Vice Chairman of TUTAG Jamal Mohammed said the mismanagement of the school is affecting academic work therefore the Council chairman must resign.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

