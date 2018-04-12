UW/R: John Boadu wraps up campaign tour; commits to strengthening party

The National Organizer cum acting General Secretary of the governing NPP, John Boadu, who is vying for the General Secretary position, has, on Wednesday, April 11, rounded up his two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

The acting General Secretary, who was given an overwhelming reception by the rank and file of the party in the region, rounded up his campaign with a strong commitment to strengthening the structures of the party at all levels if given the mandate as the party’s chief scribe.

In his interaction with the party delegates, comprising constituency executives of the various constituencies in the region, Mr. Boadu gave them a firm assurance that if elected as the party’s General Secretary, he would work at strengthening the structures of the party at all levels. This, he said, would be realized by, first and foremost, constructing permanent regional offices for the party in all the regions with the exception of the upper west, which is the only region in the country that has a permanent regional secretariat, a development, he bemoaned quite strongly.

He also promised to provide constituency offices to each of the 275 constituencies that have none in not later than two years after he is elected as the party’s general secretary. Indeed, as a manifestation of his unwavering commitment to this novel project, he promised to use his personal resources to construct at least 20 permanent constituency offices for the party, two in each of the ten regions, after the necessary consultation with the respective regional parties. These 20 offices, he said, would be completed and commissioned within two months, i.e. before the party holds its 2018 National Annual Delegates Conference in June.

Mr. Boadu and his team visited each of the 11 constituencies of the upper west region which include the Wa Central, Nandom, Jirapa, Wa west, Lambuise, Daffiama Bussie Issa, Wa East, Nadoli-Kaleo, Lawra, Sissala West and Sissala East constituencies, where they interacted with the party executives and took cognizance of their peculiar challenges.

On the specific issue of providing constituency offices, Mr. Boadu and his team, after listening to the concerns of the constituency executives and consulting the regional party, selected the Wa West and Sissala West constituencies from the Upper West region to be the beneficiaries of the first 20 constituency offices to be built by him before the June conference.

Beyond that, Mr. Boadu also promised to buy and donate to the party, the rented office being used by the Jirapa constituency executives as the constituency party after the constituency Chairman, Justin Dakurah Bayela made a passionate appeal for his intervention in getting them a permanent constituency office.

He also gave GHc 10,000.00 to the Nadoli-Kaleo constituency executives for the immediate completion of the constituency party office, which is under construction owing to the benevolence of the hardworking constituency Chairman, Martin Andonye. Similarly, the aspiring General Secretary, in response to a passionate appeal made by Bukari Suara Tahiru, the Sissala East constituency chairman for a permanent constituency office, advanced GHc 10, 000.00 seed money to the constituency executives for this purpose.

Finally, Mr.Boadu informed the constituency executives that he has procured some computers and other IT infrastructure which would be given to each of the 275 constituencies in the country for the effective running of party offices at the various levels.

