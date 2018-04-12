VIDEO: English referee Michael Oliver awarded Real Madrid a last-minute penalty

English referee Michael Oliver was at the centre of one of the biggest moments in recent Champions League history as he awarded Real Madrid a last-gasp penalty to help secure their passage to the semi-finals.

Oliver deemed Medhi Benatia’s challenge on Lucas Vazquez to be a foul, before sending off Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for his reaction to the decision. Cristiano Ronaldo then stepped up to send the Old Lady crashing out of Europe.

Source: Starrsportsgh