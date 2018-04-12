Wa Poly impasse: CID invites POTAG chair, 3 others over assault

The Wa regional police command has invited the leadership of aggrieved staff of the Wa Polytechnic for questioning, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

This was after the suspended rector of the school Professor Marfo-Owusu complained to the Police of an assault against him by the lecturers.

The POTAG chairman at the school and some three others were summoned to the regional police command over the suspended rector’s complaint, sources close to the development told Starr news.

Aggrieved staff of the Polytechnic on Monday chased out Professor Marfo-Owusu after mounting road blocks to impound his car and prevent him from accessing his office. They chased out of the campus with clubs and stones.

The Wa Polytechnic chapter of the Polytechnic Teachers Association of Ghana (POTAG), has leveled a series of allegations of financial malfeasance and breaches of procurement processes against the embattled rector.

The POTAG chairman Mubashiru Bamie confirmed the police invitation to Starr News saying: “The Registrar of Wa Polytechnic called me and told me that they have had a letter from the police CID inviting myself and some three others to come to the police [and] help them with investigations in a case of assault.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM