Why I sleep with married men – Moesha opens up

Ghanaian Socialite Moesha Budonita Boduong has told CNN that the economy in Ghana is structured such that young girls are compelled to date married men in order to make ends meet.

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she said.

“When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money,” she told CNN’s Amanpour in an interviewed scheduled for Saturday on the American-based TV network.

Moesha is the hostess of HP TV, a programme which airs on Viasat 1 TV.