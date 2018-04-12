© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Why I sleep with married men – Moesha opens up

By kwame acheampong

Ghanaian Socialite Moesha Budonita Boduong has told CNN that the economy in Ghana is structured such that young girls are compelled to date married men in order to make ends meet.

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she said.

Related Posts

Gov’t eyes strong bilateral investment relations with Japan

Call to prayer: Use WhatsApp not speakers – Minister to…

“Be a strong advocate for Ghana in China” – Akufo-Addo to…

“When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money,” she told CNN’s Amanpour in an interviewed scheduled for Saturday on the American-based TV network.

Moesha is the hostess of HP TV, a programme which airs on Viasat 1 TV.

You might also like
Business

Gov’t eyes strong bilateral investment relations with Japan

Headlines

Call to prayer: Use WhatsApp not speakers – Minister to Muslims  

Headlines

“Be a strong advocate for Ghana in China” – Akufo-Addo to Sun Baohong

Headlines

Rape scandal: Damongo hospital staff declare sit-down strike

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm