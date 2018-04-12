Wontumi lied; Mahama never apologised – Aide

The Communications Aide to Ibrahim Mahama, Rafik Mahama has denied claims made by Bernard Antwi-Bosiako that Mr. Mahama has apologized to him over their legal tussle and other maltreatment Wontumi suffered under the former government.

Speaking in an Abusua FM’s interview Sunday, Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi asserted that Mahama recently sent emissaries to render an unqualified apology to him.

But speaking to Starrfmonline.com on the claim, Rafik Mahama said at no point did Mahama apologize to Wontumi or sent any assigns to him and that the assertion should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has never apologized or sent anybody to apologize to Wontumi on his behalf. If you don’t offend someone how do you apologize to that person? Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is busy creating jobs and improving the lives of countless individuals. He doesn’t have time for that. He, Wontumi’s assertion is just a figment of his own imagination. It should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM