 C/R: Final-year SHS student burnt to death during prayers

A Final-year General Arts student of the Mozano Senior High School in the Central Region Portia Donkor has met her untimely death after her cloth caught fire during prayers in church.

The mother of the 18-year-old student Efua Asantewaa had taken her to the church for prayers to aid her pass successfully the ongoing WASSCE exams but things went sour for the girl.

Efua Eguama , 45, the Prophetess and leader of the African Faith Church at Breman Bedum whose church the girl’s family had visited is said to have poured oil on the girl in the course of the church service . She is said to have lit a candle and given to the girl to hold as part of the fortification process to help her pass the WASSCE exams.

The cloth of the student however caught fire in the process causing her to suffer severe burns and had to be sent to the Breman Asikuma hospital as the fire could not be readily quenched, and later transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital where she passed on.

The police have since arrested the said prophetess and would be arraigned before court Monday on the provisional charge of Murder.

The Breman Asikuma District Police Commander ASP Emmanuel Donkor Baah confirmed the incident to Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm/ Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour