© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Citi FM boss Sammens heads Coastal Devt Authority

By Mohammed Awal

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra-basesd Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah as the head of the Coastal Development Authority.

His appointment was “in accordance with applicable laws,” a statement from the presidency  announced Friday April 13.

He will be aided by four deputies and they are: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah  and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

Related Posts

PODCAST: Starr News Weekly Tracker – 13/04/2018

Visa scandal: Asiamah must join Hadzide on suspension –…

I’m sorry – Moesha begs Ghanaian  women

Also, Joe Danquah who is to be assisted by three other persons, per the statement will head the Middle Belt Development Authority with Alhaji Adbel-Majeed Haroun being responsible for the Northern Development Authority. He will be aided by three others.

“The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” said the statement issued by Eugene Arhin the Director of Communications at the presidency recently renamed Jubilee House from Flag Staff  House

The three Development Authorities are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Features

PODCAST: Starr News Weekly Tracker – 13/04/2018

Headlines

Visa scandal: Asiamah must join Hadzide on suspension – Group

Headlines

I’m sorry – Moesha begs Ghanaian  women

Features

PODCAST: Morning Starr—April 13, 2018

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm