Citi FM boss Sammens heads Coastal Devt Authority

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra-basesd Citi FM, Samuel Atta-Mensah as the head of the Coastal Development Authority.

His appointment was “in accordance with applicable laws,” a statement from the presidency announced Friday April 13.

He will be aided by four deputies and they are: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Bob-Charles Agbontor, Mona Gertrude Effah and Emmanuel Affram Anim.

Also, Joe Danquah who is to be assisted by three other persons, per the statement will head the Middle Belt Development Authority with Alhaji Adbel-Majeed Haroun being responsible for the Northern Development Authority. He will be aided by three others.

“The appointees are to act pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Boards of the Development Authorities, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission,” said the statement issued by Eugene Arhin the Director of Communications at the presidency recently renamed Jubilee House from Flag Staff House

The three Development Authorities are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.

