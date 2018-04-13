© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Lartey wins bronze in Boxing

By Anthony Bebli

Ghana’s boxer Jessie Lartey has won the country’s first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia

Lartey claimed bronze despite losing his semi-finals boxing bout to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld.

 The Ghanaian lost via unanimous decision to the Canadian in the Men’s lightweight middleweight clash Friday.
Ghana presented a total of seven boxers for the competition and it was only Lartey who got to the medal zone

Team Ghana now shows on the medal table at the 33rd position .

Last four years in Glasgow, Wahid Omar also won bronze in boxing.

 

Source:Starrsportsgh

 

