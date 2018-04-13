Commonwealth Games: Ghana’s Lartey wins bronze in Boxing

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Ghana’s boxer Jessie Lartey has won the country’s first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia
Lartey claimed bronze despite losing his semi-finals boxing bout to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld.
Ghana presented a total of seven boxers for the competition and it was only Lartey who got to the medal zone
Team Ghana now shows on the medal table at the 33rd position .
Last four years in Glasgow, Wahid Omar also won bronze in boxing.
Source:Starrsportsgh