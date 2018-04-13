Commonwealth Games: Team Ghana revolt needless – MoYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has condemned a demonstration initiated by Ghana’s Team in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia on Thursday.

The athletes took this action to demand for their remaining $400 each after being paid one thousand seven hundred dollars.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry, Elvis Adjei Baah the action was uncalled for since the arrears was going to be paid before the games end on Sunday.

“All was set for the $400 to be paid. As we speak the money has been paid. I feel it was needless to revolt, because we were going to pay that money and they should have concentrated on the games because so far we have not won any medal but we are hearing today we have one bronze.

“Since we were not performing well and instead of staying focused see the path they chose. For Captain Botyso Nkegbe I am disappointed in him,” he told Francis Abban on Morning Starr.

Meanwhile, Ghana is placed 33rd on the medal table with one bronze medal while host Australia is leading the pack with 168 medals.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM