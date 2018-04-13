I leave everything to God – Sacked EPA boss

Sacked acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Peter Abum-Sarkodie is looking up to God to exonerate him from whatever led to his dismissal.

Mr. Abum-Sarkodie is expected to hand over to the Field Operations Director, John Pwamang after the President withdrew his appointment.

Earlier reports suggested that Abum-Sarkodie failed an interview meant to secure him the top job.

Speaking to Starr News, the outgoing EPA boss said he would not challenge the decision of the appointing authority.

“Yes that is true,” Mr. Abum-Sarkodie confirmed receiving the withdrawal letter part of which reads: “Regrettably, the President is obliged to withdraw your appointment in the face of the advice of the governing board of the EPA, which does not find you a suitable candidate for the position.”

It added: “You are, thus, directed to vacate the office of the Executive Director and hand over to the Deputy Executive Director (Field Operations), Mr. John Pwamang, by close of day on Friday, 13th April, 2018. The President thanks you for your service and wishes you well in your future endeavours. Best wishes.”

Mr. Abum-Sarkodie stated he will hand over to his subordinate as directed, but for now “I don’t want to comment on the issue. I have reserved every comment for now. I have strong deep respect for the president. Let us leave everything to God.”

Mr. Abum-Sarkodie was appointed in an acting capacity in July 2017. He was a member of Parliament for Mampong between 2005 and 2009.

On Monday, April 9, 2018 Starrfmonline.com disclosed that Mr. Abum-Sarkodie failed his interview with the Civil Service Commission which tested his knowledge before taking the job.

The report of his performance during the interview was then submitted to president Akufo-Addo nearly eight months after he assumed the position in a substantive capacity.

The development is also coming up in the wake of a misunderstanding between the EPA boss and officials at the Environment Ministry.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM