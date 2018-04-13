I’m sorry – Moesha begs Ghanaian  women

Moesha Budonita Boduong has apologized to Ghanaian women following the public anger that has welcomed her interview with American-based television network CNN.

Many Ghanaian women have taken to social media to criticize the upcoming actress over her claims that the Ghanaian economy compels young women to rely on married men to make a living.

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she told Christiane Amanpour in a yet to aired interview.

Many have claimed Moesha should have personalised her claims and not generalize as though all Ghanaian women employ her strategy to make a living.

In an Instagram post Friday, the remorseful socialite wrote “Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS.

“I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you. I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes. GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so.

“Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms. GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!”.