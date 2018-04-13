Moesha saga: Media wasting our time – Gender activist

A gender activist Angela Dwamena Aboagye has berated the Ghanaian media over the needless attention given Ghanaian actress Moesha Budonita Boduong.

The Ghanaian Socialite has told CNN that the economy in Ghana is structured such that young girls are compelled to date married men in order to make ends meet.

“Ghana our economy is such that you just need someone to take care of you because you can’t make enough money as a woman here,” she told Christiane Amanpour.

Her pronouncement has been the talk of town also gaining some traction in the mainstream media.

Mrs. Aboagye said the media must focus more on beneficial issues instead of Boduong’s remarks.

“I think the media is just wasting our time,” the executive director for the ARK foundation told Starr News. “The media is just blowing up this thing and taking it where it is not supposed to go.”

She added: “The media is supposed to be thinking… is it because CNN reported her? Can’t you also be clear about what kinds of stories to push or not. This whole thing has been about Moesha and about her own choices in terms of having men who will help her with apartment and her car. Why should we waste our time on a thing like this?”

“There are serious issues to comment on. I don’t see her comment as about inequalities between men and women which are real in our country… but this is an individual who has decided to put her lifestyle there and say because I want this lifestyle I want to be funded by a man.

“Hundreds of women in our board rooms, courts, hospitals and farms are holding on to their dignity and holding on to their ability to make something for their families and we spend the whole day talking about a thing like this?”

Meanwhile, a former deputy communications minister, and now Executive Director of the Progressive Organization for Women’s Advancement, Victoria Hammah said Moesha’s remarks merely exposes the inequalities in the society.

Watch Moesha on CNN:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM