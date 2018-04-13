Tina Mensah donates 50 bags of cement to community

The MP for Weija-Gbawe Tina Mensah has donated 50 bags of cement to support a community project in her constituency.

The 50 bags of cement is towards the construction of a drain which separates part of the community – Gonse – from another to the far end.

“Though the bags of cement are few, I am sure it will support a good course,” she said in a Facebook post after the donation.

Gonse has a long standing issue of poor road and lack of drains, causing a vast portion of the community to be submerged in water each time it rains.

“It is my zeal and passion to support my communities to develop. I get happy when my communities are developing or are being provided with basic necessities or amenities of life.

“I have always yearn to see equitable distribution of resources as well as development in all communities in my constituency,” Mrs Mensah, who doubles as a deputy minister of health, added.

The donation was made by her team

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM