UEFA CL draw: Liverpool drawn with Roma in semi-finals

Liverpool will face AS Roma in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds cruised past Manchester City to reach the semi-finals of the competition with a 5-1 aggregate victory, and they will face Italians Roma.

Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino killed off any hopes of a City fightback after an early Gabriel Jesus strike, securing a 2-1 victory and a 5-1 aggregate success in a compelling quarter-final.

Premier League leaders City completely dominated the first half as they attempted to salvage the tie after last week’s 3-0 loss at Anfield.

Roma secured an incredible away-goals comeback victory over Barcelona to get through, beating the Spanish giants 3-0 in Roma having lost the first leg 4-1 at Camp Nou.

Real Madrid reached the last four with a last-gasp 4-3 aggregate victory over Juventus.

Holders Real led 3-0 with a thumping first-leg away win in Turin, but Juve went 3-0 up in the return leg at the Bernabeu only for Cristiano Ronaldo to dispatch an injury-time penalty after Gianluigi Buffon was sent off for his furious reaction to referee Michael Oliver’s decision.

Bayern made light work of Sevilla as a 2-1 first-leg away win was too much for the Spaniards to overturn, with a goalless draw in the second leg enough for the Germans.

Source: UEFA