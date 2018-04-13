Yvonne Nelson reveals baby girl

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed her baby girl for the first time since delivering late last year.

The award-winning screen icon is on the cover of the April 2018 edition of Agoo Magazine. The actress is seen in a couch with her beautiful daughter talking about motherhood, her critics and co-parenting.

Nelson gave birth to Ryn Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017, with her fiancée, Jamie Roberts – a photographer from Wales.

Her followers have been longing to catch a glimpse of the girl until the latest edition of the social and fashion magazine which hits the stands this month.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM