Yvonne Nelson reveals baby girl

By Kent Mensah
Yvonne Nelson and her baby girl
Yvonne Nelson and her baby girl

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed her baby girl for the first time since delivering late last year.

The award-winning screen icon is on the cover of the April 2018 edition of Agoo Magazine. The actress is seen in a couch with her beautiful daughter talking about motherhood, her critics and co-parenting.

Yvonne Nelson on the cover of Agoo Magazine
Yvonne Nelson on the cover of Agoo Magazine
Nelson gave birth to Ryn Roberts on Sunday, October 29, 2017, with her fiancée, Jamie Roberts – a photographer from Wales.

Her followers have been longing to catch a glimpse of the girl until the latest edition of the social and fashion magazine which hits the stands this month.

