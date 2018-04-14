E/R: Security officer kills colleague in galamsey fight

Ali Abdulai, a security man with Xtra Gold limited, a mining firm operating in Akyem Abuakwa area in the Eastern region, has been mistakenly gunned down by his own colleague identified as Abdul Rahman during a clamp down on suspected illegal miners.

Ali Abdulai died at the regional Hospital in Koforidua after he was referred from the Kibi Government Hospital.

Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah reports that, the suspect and the deceased were part of a six-man security taskforce who embarked on normal patrol duty on a concession of the company which they noticed that some suspected illegal miners have invaded in the Akyem Adadientam stretch.

The suspect and the deceased took different directions while the others did same ostensibly to round up the illegal miners who were operating.

The suspect, with the aim of firing a warning shot while approaching the scene unfortunately fell down, causing the gun to trigger and incidentally killing his colleague.

He was rushed to the Kibi Government Hospital but his condition was deteriorating and was later referred to the Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

