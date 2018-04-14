© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: Vehicle crashes man to death at Agormanya

By kobina welsing

A man believed to be in his 50’s has been crashed to by a reversing Kia Rino truck with registration Number ER 1465-17.

The vehicle while reversing knocked down and ran over the deceased who is yet to be identified.

The unknown man died on the spot.

The incident occurred Friday evening in front of the St. Martin de Porres Hospital at Agormanya.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Martin de Porres Hospital mortuary.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

