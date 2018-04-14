‘No tithes, no heaven’ – Adeboye tells Nigerians

A video of esteemed Nigerian Pastor E A Adeboye admonishing Christians who do not pay tithes – the practice of giving 10% of their earnings to the church – has enraged some Nigerians on social media.

In the recording, Pastor Adeboye can be heard saying to his congregation “Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop.”

Pastor Adeboye, who heads the Redeemed Christian Church of God – one of the biggest churches in Nigeria – has been listed by Forbes as one of the richest clerics in the world with a net worth of $130m (£91m).

Tithing has become a heated topic in Ni.

Another respected pastor, Tunde Bakare, told BBC Yoruba earlier this year that tithing was not compulsory.

He spoke at the April edition of the monthly Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The cleric said those who still have doubts about tithes should heed his statement.

He advised pastors of the church in attendance to warn their parishioners about the danger of ignoring thithing.

“I want to give every one of you pastors an opportunity to repent tonight.

“And then to go back, immediately after this convention, to restitute your ways with your congregation.

“Make it clear to them…Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven, full stop”, he said.

