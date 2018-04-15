Ablekuma West: Ursula hands over refurbished office to party

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu Ekuful has handed over a refurbished office to the party in the constituency.

The gesture, according her was to enhance party activities and also serve as a converging point for all members of the ruling party to discuss and find solution to the party’s challenges in the constituency.

“We think it is a good rallying point for the NPP in the constituency,” she noted.

Addressing journalists after the short handing over ceremony Saturday, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who is also the Communication Minister said the office would be “Wi-Fi-enabled” with computers for the party members to learn Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills which would position them “in good stead in this digital age.”

As the Communication Minister, she said “that’s the least I can do for the party people in the constituency to position them to take advantage of the unfolding opportunities.”

She continued: “We think the young people if they acquire these skills will be able to vie for contemporary jobs and it will make them more scalable in terms of mobility…that’s one thing we want to do because a lot of them are crying out for jobs.”

Thus she added: “We want this [office] as a training centre and all kinds of activities for our party people and that the young, the women organisers, all and sundry can all find things to do here.”

Calling on the constituency executives to ensure the renovated structure is put to good use she said “I felt that this was something I could do for the party” which would aid in building a proper data base for the party in the constituency.

On his part, the Constituency chairman of the party pledged one of the strongholds of the party.

The Constituency and polling station executives were given digital 32 inch flat screen Television set with mobile phones at the handing over ceremony that saw the Director of Operations at the Presidency Lord Commey, the Mayor of Accra among other NPP dignitaries in attendance.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM