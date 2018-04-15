Carnage: 18 perish in Double Car Crash in Northern Region

A multiple deadly car crash in parts of the Northern Region claimed 18 lives and many severely injured between Saturday night and Sunday dawn.

In the Savelugu Municipality, two people died with one body mutilated beyond recognition on Saturday.

And in the Central Gonja district, 16 people were also confirmed dead and more than dozen injured few hours in another fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles.

Police preliminary report said the accident in the Savelugu Municipality happened at Diare and Gushei, involving a tricycle carrying firewood and cargo truck loaded with lumber.

The report disclosed that the tricycle driver lost control and crashed into the approaching truck after a rope used to tie the firewood torn apart.

The driver was rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he died but the other occupant lost his life on the spot. An autopsy report was conducted at the scene because the body was totally dismembered beyond recognition and police could not gather all the pieces.

A separate report by the police at the Central Gonja district also said the accident occurred on Sunday dawn at about 1.42am.

“Suspect driver name not yet known was in charge Neoplan bus with registration number GW 2659 T with 70 passengers on board traveling from Nalerigu to Ejura. On reaching a section of the road at Yapei-Yipala in a curve on the Tamale- Buipe Highway he attempted to overtake a cargo car ahead of him. In the process the vehicle crushed with an incoming bus with registration number GM 5383-12,” the Northern Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Mohammad Yussif Tanko sent the told journalists via a social media app, WhatsApp.

The report confirmed that 16 people including both drivers died on spot and the injured were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko