© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

GPL: Hearts Drop Points At Home, Medeama Pip Inter Allies

By Anthony Bebli

Joseph Tetteh Zutah scored the only goal as Medeama SC posted a 1-0 win over Inter Allies to move up on the League table.

Zutah scored as early in the 16th minute, a goal which ended up as the winning goal for the Mauves and Yellows.

The victory for Medeama pushed them to second on the log with 13 points, same points as leaders Ashanti Gold who are yet to play their game against Aduana Stars.

Hearts for the third time this season dropped maximum points at home after losing 2-1 to Elmina Sharks.

Related Posts

GPL: Liberty Professionals will stop Ashgold- Coach Alaska

GPL: CK Akunnor, WAFA’s Mohammed are NASCO winners

Official: Referee Samuel Sukah handed eight-match ban

The Phobians after recording an emphatic 3-1 away win over WA All Stars suffered defeat at home.

Elmina Sharks with the victory move up to third on the League table with 12 points from 7 matches.

Hearts of Oak on the other hand drop to fifth on the table with 10 points.

The Ghana Premier League continues on Sunday at the various League centers.

 

Source:Ghanasports

You might also like
Sports

GPL: Liberty Professionals will stop Ashgold- Coach Alaska

Sports

GPL: CK Akunnor, WAFA’s Mohammed are NASCO winners

Sports

Official: Referee Samuel Sukah handed eight-match ban

Sports

Liberty will bounce back – Dada Ansong

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm