GPL: Hearts Drop Points At Home, Medeama Pip Inter Allies

Joseph Tetteh Zutah scored the only goal as Medeama SC posted a 1-0 win over Inter Allies to move up on the League table.

Zutah scored as early in the 16th minute, a goal which ended up as the winning goal for the Mauves and Yellows.

The victory for Medeama pushed them to second on the log with 13 points, same points as leaders Ashanti Gold who are yet to play their game against Aduana Stars.

Hearts for the third time this season dropped maximum points at home after losing 2-1 to Elmina Sharks.

The Phobians after recording an emphatic 3-1 away win over WA All Stars suffered defeat at home.

Elmina Sharks with the victory move up to third on the League table with 12 points from 7 matches.

Hearts of Oak on the other hand drop to fifth on the table with 10 points.

The Ghana Premier League continues on Sunday at the various League centers.

Source:Ghanasports