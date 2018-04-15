VGMA 2018: Ebony crowned artiste of the year

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Ebony Reigns has posthumously been crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
She beat Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Joe Mettle to be adjudged the best artiste in Ghana, the first female artiste to ever win the award.
The ‘Maame Hwe’ hitmaker also won the Album of the year for her album Bonyfied released in 2017. She also won the Afro Pop song of the year for hit song Sponsor.
The category definition for the VGMA Artiste of the Year states that: “Artiste of the Year is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity. The Artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.”
Joe Mettle, last year’s Artist of the year won the 2018 VGMA Gospel Song Of The Year with his hit song, “Boo Noo Ni”. He was also adjudged the Gospel artist of the year.
Kwasi Arthur the young rapper on the block took the Hiphop song of the year with his song, “Grind Day”.
Legendary Dancehall artiste Samini was adjudged the winner of 2018 VGMA Reggae Dancehall song of the year with his hit song, “My Own”.
Fancy Gadam’s “Total Cheat” won both Hiplife song of the year and most popular song of the year While Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi won the Highlife Song of the year with “Odo”.
Kuami Eugene, the “Angela” Hitmaker also won the Highlife artiste of the year while the King of rap, Sarkodie was adjudged the Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the year.
Bhimnation leader Stonebwoy won the dancehall artiste of the year for the fourth time. Adina took home the female vocalist of the year.
Check the full list of winners below
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo.
Traditional Artist Of The Year
Amamre Folk Music And Dance Ensemble
Instrumentalist of The Year
Dominic Quarshie
Gospel Song of The Year
Joe Mettle – Boo Ni Ni
Hip Pop Song Of The Year
Kwesi Arthur – Grind Day Remix
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
Samini – My Own
Hiplife Song of The Year
Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie – Total Cheat
Afro Pop Song Of The Year
Ebony – Sponsor
Highlife Song Of The Year
KiDi – Odo
Gospel Artist Of The Year
Joe Mettle
Highlife Artist Of The Year
Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hipop Artist Of The Year
Sarkodie
Songwriter Of The Year
Maame Hwe – Bullet
Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year
Stonebwoy
Best Collaboration Of The Year
Shatta Wale ft The Militants – Taking Over
Best Music Video Of The Year
Obi Agye Obi Girl – Captain Planet – Gyamfi
Best Male Vocal Performance
Joe Mettle
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina – Makoma
Best Group Of The Year
Wutah
African Artist Of The Year
Davido
Best Rapper Of The Year
Sarkodie
Record Of The Year
Teephlow – State Of The Art
Best New Artiste Of The Year
Kuami Eugene
Song Of The Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam
Album Of The Year
Bonyfied – Ebony Reigns
Artiste Of The Year
Ebony Reigns
Source: Starrfmonline.com