A/R: Dess FM Journalist murdered in her room

A 31-year-old radio presenter at Dess FM at Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti region has been murdered in her room.

Ama Adjeiwaa Kodie, a newscaster popularly known as Portia was allegedly stabbed by unknown assailants.

However, reports indicate that Kodie’s boyfriend is suspected to have committed the crime after he was seen with her around 3pm Sunday.

The body has been conveyed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital as Police begin investigations.

Management of the station announcing the death of Kodie stated that “It is with heavy heart we announce that our lead news caster/front desk personality at DESS FM, Ama Agyeiwaa Kodie (Portia) has been murdered in cold blood in her room on Sunday 15th April, 2018.”

According to management, Kodie was found in a pool of blood at her residence around 6:00pm.

