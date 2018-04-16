Akufo-Addo consoles family of late James Town Chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the chiefs and people of the Ngleshie Alata traditional area to work together in peace and harmony so as to give Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V a peaceful and befitting burial.

He said the late Chief was not only for the Ngleshie Alata Area but was also for the whole of Ghana.

The President was speaking when a delegation of Chiefs and Queen mothers of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency to officially inform him of the demise of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area whose death occurred on December 22, 2017 and to introduce the acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Nii Ngleshie Addy V to him.

The delegation was led by the Acting President of Alata Ngleshie Traditional Council, Nii Ngleshie Addy V, and was accompanied by some elders and chiefs of Jamestown including Queenmother of Alata Ngleshie Traditional Area, Naa Affipong III, Chairman of the Council, Asroy Hansen I, and Chief of Amamole, Nii Tettey Okpe II, together with the other chiefs, queen mothers and families of the late Oblimpong Nii Kojo Ababio V.

Also present included, Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Adjiri- Blankson, Member of the Council of State, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Mayor of Accra, Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency.

The spokesperson for the delegation, Nii Tettey Okpe II thanked the President for his support to the Traditional Area and promised to send full details of the funeral arrangements soon.

President Akufo-Addo who is also a Chief of the Traditional Area with the stool name, Nii Kwaku Ablade Okogyeaman I in consoling the family promised to continue to support and be present at the funeral.

He regretted that the late Chief did not live to see the projects earmarked for the Ngleshie Traditional Area including the James Town Harbour. But hopes that the entire area would benefit from these numerous projects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM