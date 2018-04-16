Akufo-Addo in London for 25th C’wealth Heads of Gov’t Meeting

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in London for the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on the theme “Towards a Common Future”.

The 25th CHOGM, which will take place from today, April 16 to Friday, 20th April, 2018, will afford Heads of Government in the Commonwealth the opportunity to “address the shared global challenges we face, and agree actions on how to create a better future for all”.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Akufo-Addo will hold meetings with British Foreign Secretary, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson; leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition, Jeremy Corbin; Major of London, Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

The President will also deliver the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit; speak at the Malaria Summit, hosted by Bill Gates; attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Business Forum; and, on Saturday, 21st April, 2018, deliver the keynote speech at the London School of Economics‘ Africa Sunmit, on the theme “Africa at Work: Educated, Employed and Empowered.”

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba; Minister for Business Development, Awal Mohammed; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo and the delegation will return to Ghana on Sunday, 22nd April, 2018, and in the absence of the President, the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM