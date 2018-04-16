C/R: Man suspected of trafficking 21 children arrested

The Central regional Highway Patrol Team of the Ghana Police Service have arrested a 26-year-old suspect, Daniel Essel, at Gomoa Dunkwa for allegedly trafficking 21 children.

According to the police, the suspect was transporting the children aged between two and 17 years, on Sunday in a Hyundai Grace with registration number GW 6076-17 from Ekumfi Arkrah in the Ekumfi District.

The children, including 12 girls and nine boys, are currently being sheltered pending police investigations.

Speaking to Starr News, the Central Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police, ASP Irene Serwah Oppong, narrated that the patrol team stopped the car and they interviewed the driver but they were not convinced with the answers coming from the driver and so referred the driver, the car and the children to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Central region.

ASP Serwah Oppong assured that the children are in safe hands, indicating that some parents came to the police in the evening to identify their children.

She added that investigations are underway to establish a case against the driver.

ASP Irene Serwah Oppong urged parents to help the Ghana Police Service fight child trafficking in the region.

