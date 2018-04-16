CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana face Fosa Wednesday

Aduana Stars left Accra last night with a contingent of sixteen players, seven officials for their Confederation Cup playoffs second leg against Fosa Juniors in Madagascar Wednesday, April 18.

The Fire Boys won the first leg 6-1 at the Dormaa Park. The winner of the two legs qualifies to the group phase of the competition

Full list of players for the game:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo and Gordon Yeboah

Defenders: Caleb Amankwah, Justice Anane, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid, Stephen Anokye Badu, Farouk Adams

Midfielders: Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Sam Adams, Mumuni Zakaria, Emmanuel Boateng

Strikers: Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM