CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana face Fosa Wednesday

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Aduana Stars left Accra last night with a contingent of sixteen players, seven officials for their Confederation Cup playoffs second leg against Fosa Juniors in Madagascar Wednesday, April 18.
The Fire Boys won the first leg 6-1 at the Dormaa Park. The winner of the two legs qualifies to the group phase of the competition
Full list of players for the game:
Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo and Gordon Yeboah
Defenders: Caleb Amankwah, Justice Anane, Emmanuel Akuoko, Abdul Rashid, Stephen Anokye Badu, Farouk Adams
Midfielders: Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Sam Adams, Mumuni Zakaria, Emmanuel Boateng
Strikers: Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM