Commonwealth Games: Birmingham to host 2022

By Anthony Bebli

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin thanked the organizers, volunteers, various levels of government, athletes and sponsors for their input to the Games before handing the flag over to the next hosts,Birmingham.

English city Birmingham were awarded the next Games in 2022 after original hosts Durban were stripped of the multi-sport event for failing to meet CGF deadlines. “Congratulations Gold Coast, congratulations Queensland and congratulations Australia,” Martin said before the flag lowering ceremony. “You have truly delivered a golden Games for the Commonwealth.

