Commonwealth Games: Rwanda coach disappears

Rwanda’s weightlifting coach at the Commonwealth Games has been missing since Tuesday after excusing himself to use the toilet, Rwandan chef de mission Nzabaterura Eugene has told The Australian.

According to BBC, “He [Jean Paul Nsengiyumva] was at Carrara Stadium with an athlete for the competition there and before the end of the competition the coach went to the toilet and from then we realised he was not in the stadium or the [athletes’] village,” Mr Eugene is quoted as saying.

“We had a chat to police and administration in the village. All of his stuff is in the room.”

His disappearance is similar to that of 13 athletes at the Games, which are being held in the Gold Coast region of Australia.

The local authorities have revealed that more than 40 people, including athletes and journalist, have inquired about staying in Australia.

They say they are expecting more desertions as the Games end this weekend.

Residents have been asked to be on the lookout for run-away Africans.

