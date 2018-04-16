DPSI holds 3rd graduation ceremony

Tema-based Delhi Public School International (DPSI) has held its third graduation ceremony.

The short but colourful ceremony which saw stage drama and music performances from students was only for learners at the pre-primary and primary levels.

A total of 75 pupils passed out from primary to middle school level during the ceremony held on Thursday at the school’s campus.

An additional 28 pupils graduated from pre-primary to primary.

It was a moment of joy for parents, guardians and teachers as the graduands were called on stage to pick their certificates which were presented by the Director of DPSI, Mukesh Thakwani.

The principal of DPSI, David Raj speaking to the press on the sidelines of the ceremony, expressed optimism that students of DPSI shall grow to form a strong alumni association to be made up of entrepreneurs, aristocrats, diplomats, among others.

He said they shall raise the “flag of DPSI high” in the years to come.

According to him, before they depart from DPSI, they would have been equipped to the extent that they would be very useful to their societies and the world at large.

Meanwhile, Mr Thakwani encouraged parents to support their wards in extra-curricular activities.

He reiterated that students of DPSI were not only excelling in their academic activities but in extra-curricular works too, which he said was highly commendable.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

