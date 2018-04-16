Elmina: Three missing kids found dead in a locked car

Three children have been found dead in a locked vehicle at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem municipality of the Central region.

The three aged four, five and seven went missing on Sunday after they left church to go and urinate.

Information gathered indicate that the kids, two boys and a girl, never returned to the church prompting community members to mount a search which ended unsuccessful.

However, on Monday morning, Madam Shine, the proprietress of Hollywood preparatory school, a private basic school in the area found the kids dead in her vehicle.

The vehicle with registration number CR 234-13 according to investigations was locked and parked.

Starr News has gathered that Madam Shine found the children at the back seat of her vehicle when she decided to send her child to the hospital.

The security officer at the school has been picked as the Police has begun investigations into the incident.

