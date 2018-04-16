© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Four dead, 16 injured in Kintampo-Tamale road accident

By kobina welsing

Four people are feared dead in a another accident which occurred Monday afternoon on the Kintampo-Tamale road in the Brong-Ahafo region.

The incident happened when two KIA buses carrying separate passengers from Tamale to Kumasi and from Kumasi to Tamale collided on the highway.

More than 16 passengers sustained serious degrees of injuries and are being treated at the Kintampo Municipal hospital.

The Brong-Ahafo regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, who confirmed the incident to Starr News said the Kia Rhino bus was trying to avoid running into a faulty articulated truck from Niger when the driver unfortunately collided with the other KIA truck.

Monday’s accident is the latest road casualty after 27 persons lost their lives over the weekend in separate road accidents in parts of the country.

18 people died at Yapei-Yipala on the Tamale-Buipe highway on Sunday.

Before that, two persons had died on the spot Saturday Morning at Savelugu. In the Western Region seven people are also reported to have died in a road accident on the Tarkwa Bogoso road.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

