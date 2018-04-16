Ghana ends Commonwealth Games with One Medal

The curtain was drawn on the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, which took place in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday with Team Ghana finishing 39th on the medals table with one bronze medal.

The highlight of Ghana’s participation, however saw them win just one medal overall as against two medals in the previous edition.

Boxing gave Team Ghana the only medal when Jessie Lartey picked bronze in the 64kg light welterweight division despite his controversial defeat to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld at the Oxenford Studios.

Per the judges’ score, Lartey lost all five rounds – 30-27, 29-28; 30-27, 30-21,30-27.

Interestingly, female sprinter Hor Halutie based locally was the only athlete to cruise into 100m but placed eighth out of eight athletes.

Meanwhile, Ghana came 39th alongside Cook Islands, Norfolk Island, Seychelles and the Solomon Islands.

South Africa is the highest ranked African team with a total of 37 medals – 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze followed by Nigeria, Uganda and Kenya in the that order.

