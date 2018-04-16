GHOne TV’s Lerato joins Agoo Magazine as Contributing Writer

Lerato debuts as contributing writer for the Ghanaian lifestyle publication, Agoo magazine with a bang. Have you seen the latest issue of Agoo Magazine? Yes! The April issue with Yvonne Nelson and her daughter Ryn on the cover. Well, it will interest you to know that the interview behind the write up of the cover story was done by GHOne TV’s Lerato Charlotte Letsoso.

Lerato is no stranger to print media, she has been part of the Nigerian Voice South Africa’s editorial team before as guest editor and we already know her to be columnist on starrfmonline.com with her weekly column: The Garden.

Lerato now adds to her columnist sleeve with “Corner Couch” a new segment seen on Agoo Magazine’s April issue. Corner Couch will feature prominently on the publication and will focus on social issues.

On her first article on Corner Couch, she writes about a trendy subject “Boss ladies & slay queens” which addresses the role of women, money and sexuality.

She also gets to interview the likes of award winning news anchor nana Abba Anamoah and Togolese Human Right’s Advocate writer Farida Neburema amongst others.

By now we have certainly established that this on air news personality is more than just the news. To see more of her work, watch GHOne TV’s newsroom every weekday 11:30 AM and visit www.starrfmonline.com every Friday for a new piece on The Garden. Grab a copy of Agoo magazine while you’re at it.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM